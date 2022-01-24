Colleges of Education to reopen as CETAG calls off strike

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Teaching in all 46 public colleges is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, as the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has agreed to call off its strike.



CETAG in a release said the decision is premised on the implementation and payment of its 2017-2020 Conditions of Service (CoS) as confirmed in the January salaries of its members.



Despite calling off its strike, the Association said it has observed disproportionate anomalies in the payment of salary arrears owed its members.



The association has thus called on government to ensure a remedy to the situation “by fully paying fully all unpaid arrears in February 2022 by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.”



CETAG declared a nationwide strike on January 6, 2022, asking for the implantation of terms in its Conditions Service (CoS).



The National Labour Commission following a meeting with the leadership of CETAG and directed the association to call off the strike.



The Association however differed the decision to call off the strike to its National Council.



In a the release announcing its final decision to call off the strike, CETAG said it arrived at the decision at an emergency meeting of the National Council on January 17, 2022.



