College Principal takes over leadership of BONABOTO

Regional News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Principal of the Accra College of Education, Dr Samuel Atintono is elected the National President of the Bolgatanga, Nabdam, Bongo, and Tongo (BONABOTO) Association in the Upper East Region for a two-year period.



BONABOTO is a civil society organization committed to advocating for the development of the Upper East Region, especially the Frafra areas.



The Principal was elected at the 12th Biennial National Congress of BONABOTO held on the theme; “A united BONABOTO for development” at Sumbrungu, a community in the Bolgatanga Municipality.



Prior to his election, as National President, Dr Atintono was an active member in the good-standing of the BONABOTO organisation from his youthful days, through his professional career, and helped in diverse ways to develop the BONABOTO zone in the Region.



The National President-elect, who is a Linguistics Scholar, brings on board a wealth of experience to the civil society advocacy group with the support of Mr Emmanuel Ayire Adongo as Vice President and Madam Alice Sampana as Secretary.

Other elected executives are Mr Abanga Adika, Organizing Secretary, Mr Thomas Akolgo, Treasurer, Madam Lariba Ananga, Assistant Treasurer, and Mr Denis Akugre, Public Relations Officer.



In his acceptance speech, Dr Atintono pledged the commitment of the executive board to ensure the growth of the organization and development of the BONABOTO areas in the Region.



He called for the support of members of the organisation across the country and beyond for the new executive board to effectively lead the group to achieve its desired purpose to propel development across the four catchment areas of the Association.



Dr Andrews Akolaa, the immediate past President of BONABOTO, in his address at the Congress, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected many economies, BONABOTO remained resilient, focused, and stood the test of time over the years.



He said leadership and members of the Association continued to run its activities and programmes effectively in a manner that did not affect BONABOTO’s forward march even at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We leveraged on technology for most of our operations such as National Executive Council meeting, and fundraising to support various projects,” the outgone BONABOTO’s President told members at Congress.



On the theme of the Congress, Dr Akolaa, also a Marketing Consultant, emphasized that BONABOTO continued to be the mouthpiece for advocacy for development in its catchment areas and Region at large.



He noted that BONABOTO remained the most active and dependable Union for the resolution of challenges in the BONABOTO zones and beyond, and urged members and the new leadership to continue to strengthen the unity that existed in the organisation and give hope to the people.



“Our compatriots continue to look up to us for direction and support. The only way we can deliver on this agenda is to build a stronger united BONABOTO that will be on solid grounds to withstand any storms and external shocks,” Dr Akolaa said.