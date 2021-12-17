Collective vigilance, security consciousness is key in maintaining peace in Ghana – Bawumia

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said security consciousness and collective vigilance is key in maintaining peace in Ghana.



According to him, Ghana’s northern frontiers are threatened due to the activities of terrorists in the sub-region hence, the need to scale up vigilance and security.



“Parts of our sub-region are engulfed by terrorism and embroiled in various forms of deprivation, unrest and violence. Ghana’s northern frontiers are seriously threatened, calling for a comprehensive approach to state security.



“I, therefore, entreat all of you to get involved in safeguarding the security of our dear nation. Our collectives vigilance and security consciousness is key in maintaining the peace in the country,” he said while addressing the short Service Commission Special Duties Course 59 of the Ghana Military Academy in Accra on Friday December 17.



In the area of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), Dr Bawumia further called on the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) not to halt its fight against the practice as well as lumbering in the country.



He believes that the effort of the GAF in the anti-galamsey agenda will help protect and safeguard the interest of the country.



“I urge the Military to remain undaunted in the fight against illegal mining and lumbering, I applaud the Ghana Armed forces for the successes chalked clearing out our water bodies of illegal miners,” he said.