Collective efforts required in fight against destruction of river bodies - George Mireku Duker

The battle against illegal mining requires the collective and nationalistic effort of every Ghanaian, George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mines has said.



According to him, the battle to protect the country’s water bodies hinges on the a concerted efforts of all Ghanaians.



Delivering a speech during the inauguration of the six District Mining Committees in the Western North Region, George Mireku Duker noted that government’s determination to curb illegal mining (galamsey) would be unsuccessful if it does not get the buy-in of stakeholders.



Whiles commending the members of the six committees for agreeing to serve the country, Hon. Duker served a reminder that they have been entrusted with a difficult and delicate job which is of national importance.



According to him Ghanaians especially people in their respective districts will be looking up to the them to undertake measures that will protect the waterbodies in their districts and address the peculiar challenges facing the mining sector in their respective districts.



Spelling out the duties of the committees, Hon. Duker stated that said they have a supervisory role to ensure that the responsible mining methods spelt out in Act 703 are adhered to by mining companies.



He charged them to rise above personal interest and show dedication, discipline and punctuality in the discharge of the duties.



Hon. Duker implored on the committee members to ensure that at the heart of every decision they will take is the interest of the country.



The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP said the committee owe Ghanaians a responsibility to manage the mining architecture in their respective areas.



He advanced that government ‘s Community Mining Scheme is a more sustainable and responsible gold-extractive method which should be embraced and promoted in the constituency.



Hon. Duker offered that the Community Mining Scheme is the ideal way of actualizing President Akufo-Addo’s dream of building local giants in the mining industry and that the onus lie on the District Mining Committees to promote it.



The six districts in the Western North region who had members of their District Mining Committee sworn include Sehwi Wiawso, Bibiani, Suaman, Bodi, Juaboso and Akontombra.



The committee members welcomed the challenge handed them by the government and vowed to help stamp out illegal mining.



They promised to help the government achieve its objectives for the mining sector which they are convinced will lead to job creation and improved living standard in their areas.



