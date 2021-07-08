Collective effort needed to end teenage pregnancy – Education Director

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Tawiah Victor Noge, Municipal Director of Education Ledzokuku, has called for a collective effort in protecting and securing the future of the girl-child to prevent the increasing number of teenage pregnancies in the Municipality.



He said even though there was no scientific data for previous years, the number of recorded cases of teenage pregnancy in the municipality was alarming based on research conducted by the Education Directorate from March 2020 to March 2021.



Mr. Noge told the Ghana News Agency at Teshie that some deliberate interventions were needed to nip the phenomenon in the bud to safeguard the education of girls.



Therefore, he said, the directorate was making conscious efforts at intensifying awareness creation on back-to-school and re-entry interventions at all levels, educating girls on their reproductive rights, and improving on their assertive skills to be able to resist attempts by boys and men to lure or make advances at them.



According to the research, the Municipality recorded a total of 35 cases of teenage pregnancy between March 2020 and March 2021, with 80 percent of the recorded cases involving girls under 18 years.



“Girls between the ages of 16 to 18 recorded the highest cases of 19, representing 54 percent, followed by age 13 to 15, nine cases representing 26 percent of the reported cases, while the least age range were those between 22 to 24, one percent, accounting for three percent,” the study showed.



Mr. Noge said the COVID-19 pandemic caused nationwide school closures and affected 240 schools and 50,833 pre-tertiary pupils and students in the Ledzokuku Municipality and said out of the number 25,705 were girls, representing 50.6 percent of all pre-tertiary enrollment in the Municipality.



He said, “In first quarter of 2020, we had information that some of our girls were getting pregnant and the situation was becoming widespread, so there was a need for us to conduct a research and know the severity of it, and to find some solutions to the problem.”



Speaking on the causes of the increasing number of cases in the municipality, especially Teshie Old Town (Maamli) where nine cases were recorded.



He said, “it is a socio-cultural problem and sometimes girls growing up without boyfriends are mostly seen as unworthy of being in the company of their friends some of whom already have children in their teens.



“So there is usually pressure to indulge in sexual activity,” he added and explained that in many cases, girls perceive pregnancy to be a better option than continuing their education, hence the increasing number of cases.



He said girls were stigmatized, and mostly because young girls in the community have had children at tender ages, their peers held them in disdain and that led to them experimenting and indulging in sexual activities resulting in early pregnancies.



Mr. Noge said another major problem that was causing the high prevalence of teenage pregnancies was parental irresponsibility in the communities as some parents did not care about their children’s wellbeing.



He said the study had brought to the fore the need to protect and secure the future of the girl-child and remove the bottlenecks militating against their retention and completion of secondary education.



He added that support from parents and the entire community was crucial in ensuring the protection of girls and the provision of a safety net against early pregnancy.



To this end, he said a collective effort of all stakeholders was needed, particularly directed at helping to promote the safety and security of girls in the schools and at home and further make parents in the communities to be more responsible for the upkeep of their wards.