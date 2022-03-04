Collection of road tolls was suspended to save lives and property - Road Minister

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Roads and Highways cancels toll collection across the country



PWDs duly paid their salaries, others reassigned



With the approval of the 2022 budget, effectively road tolls have been zero-rated, Roads Minister



Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has said the government did not lose any revenue following the cessation of road tolls before the approval of the 2022 budget and economic policy.



According to him, the government had to suspend road tolls to saves lives and property as there was confusion between road users and collectors at the toll booth .



“There has been no loss to the ministry of Roads and Highways since the cessation of tolls. Mr Speaker, after the presentation of the 2022 budget statement, most road users refused to pay tolls at all the locations throughout the country. During that period, there was confusion between road users and collectors. In order to save lives and property, a directive was issued for the suspension of the tolls. Mr Speaker, with the approval of the 2022 budget, effectively road tolls have been zero-rated and there will be no revenue in 2022 for road tolls,” Amoako Atta added.



He further noted that employees at the toll booths have been reassigned following the suspension and others who have not been assigned have been duly paid.





The Minister of Roads and Highways directed the immediate cessation of toll collections across the country, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, on the back of the government's plan as announced in the 2022 Budget to Parliament, to scrap tolls on all public roads.