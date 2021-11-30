Collapsing Akyem Etwereso bridge shut down, awarded to contractor

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The perilous steel bridge on the Akyem Etwereso to Akyem Oda road in Akyemansa district in the Eastern region has been awarded to contract by the Department of feeder roads.



The steel bridge constructed decades ago is on the verge of collapse hence shut down by the department of feeder roads to avert disaster.



Commuters from Etwereso therefore use Ayirebi to Akyem Oda road to their various destinations .



The District Chief Chief Executive for Akyemansa Paul Asamoah explained that the entire Etwereso road has been awarded to contract for rehabilitation .



“We have awarded the road to a contractor. Last week I was in Koforidua with him together with the feeder road engineers as well as the director for bridges. Our MP Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was instrumental in all these. The contractor is going to construct the bridge very soon. But for fact that the contractor lost the mother and wanted to bury her before ,he would have come on site”.



He said “so feeder roads department have put the document together for the contractor to begin work to fix the bridge the instruction to close the bridge was from feeder road because they came to assess the bridge and noticed it was dangerous”.



According to the DCE, about 13 road projects are ongoing in the District to facilitate transportation of farm produce by farmers and traders.



Residents of Etwereso on Monday November 29,2021 appealed to government to speed up reconstruction of the bridge .



However ,the DCE urged the agitating residents to exercise patience as the contractor mobilizes to come on site for commencement of work.