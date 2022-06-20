Collapsed Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road repaired, now open

Regional News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghana Highways Authority has completed repair works on the broken bridge at Jukwa that cut off the Cape Coast – Twifo Praso highway over the weekend after a heavy downpour.



The 22-metre bridge collapsed after the Surowi river overflew banks.



Engineers who moved to site immediately news went viral about the destruction completed the project this afternoon. Commuters who were stranded for hours were compelled to use a longer alternative, the Cape Coast – Yamoransa(N1) Assin Fosu, Twifo Praso (N8) Road to connect to other roads to their destination.



Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, who re-opened the repaired section after inspecting work done, disclosed that a Rapid Response Technical Team has been established to fix roads destroyed by floods as the rains set in.



“We’re having these challenges across the country. The government through the Ministry [of Roads and Highways] has put together a quick response team to deal with this type of situation and I want to assure not only the people of the Central Region but the nation that we have a strong and formidable programme on the ground so that when such things happen, we will move in to restore the road depending on the degree and state of the road,” he said.



Most parts of the southern bent of the Central region were inundated by floods after a seven-hour downpour over the weekend.



In the Komenda-Edina-Eguaafo-Abriem, KEEA district, at least 100 buildings have been flattened at Simiw, with over 1,000 homes flooded in communities such as Komenda, Amisano Nkontrodo and Ankaful. One person, identified as a Prisons Officer has also been confirmed dead.