Collapse African borders, we can't continue blaming colonialists – Dzifa Gomashie

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has lamented the lack of free movement between countries within the continent particularly in the ECOWAS sub-region.



According to the former broadcaster, it was time for African leaders to actualize free movement within the region and between countries because that used to be the case before colonialism came to partition different countries.



In a video shared by influential African Wode Maya, the MP said: “We have to tell the story of who we are. That we can continue blaming colonialists for all we want but they have been gone for so long and we need to wake up and smell the coffee.



“We need to wake up, all these seemingly hen coop thing we are doing business in, against ourselves is depressing, truly truly depressing. I am willing to break a few protocols speaking the way I am,” he added alluding to her role as a member of the regional commission on Ewe.



“The excuses are too much, when they go and sit on our behalf, I expected them to do better than they are doing… you owe it to us as citizens and we are demanding that you do better by us,” he added.



Wode Maya had gotten into violent exchanges with immigration officials at the Ghana – Togo border as he tried to have his passport stamped.



“This is me fighting to save my camera at the Togolese border because I refused to pay a bribe of CFA 2000 in order for my passport to stamped,” he captioned a tweet that showed him in a confrontation with supposed border officials.







Struggles on our African borders are truly depressing……… pic.twitter.com/kUBrZ8J1LM — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) January 28, 2023

This is me fighting to save my camera at the Togolese border because I refused to pay a bribe of CFA 2000 in order for my passport to stamped???? https://t.co/Emhhqsl5Ey pic.twitter.com/NnmZyNnyvz — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) January 27, 2023

