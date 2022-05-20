Cold-blooded murders, delayed justice: 2 MPs whose deaths remain unresolved

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The legal maxim "Justice delayed is justice denied" implies that if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available, but is not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no remedy at all.



This is the sad story of two MPs, J.B. Danquah Adu and Ekow Kwansah Hayford, who were murdered by some unknown persons.



Gruesome Murder of Mfantseman MP



On Friday, October 9, 2020, Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot and killed by armed robbers while he journeyed back after embarking on a political campaign.



The incident happened at dawn on the Abeadze Dominase - Abeadze Duadzi - Mankessim Road in the Central Region.



The Ghana Police Service announced after about a week that they had arrested five suspects in connection to the killing of the lawmaker.



Further manhunt and investigations have led to the arrest of the ringleader of the suspects responsible for the death of Quansah Hayford.



So far, eight persons have been apprehended in connection with the crime.



In a recent development, the prosecutor handling the case revealed that police have begun an examination of forensic evidence gathered at the scene of the crime.



Gruesome Murder of JB Danquah Adu



On February 9, 2016, J.B.Danquah Adu was murdered in his residence at Shaishie, near Legon.



Subsequently, the police arrested a man for the murder identified as Daniel Asiedu who later confessed to killing the MP, in a struggle as he tried to rob him, and was charged with murder.



Another suspect, Bosso was also arrested by the police.



Asiedu and Bosso have since been charged with murder and abetment of crime in the murder of the late MP.



They both pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery. Asiedu has also pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery.



It’s been over been over 5 years since the death of the MP but the family of the deceased are yet to get justice for his gruesome murder.