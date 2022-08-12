Col. Kwadwo Damoah is a great asset to Ghana, stop needless attacks on him - Former Techiman North DCE tells critics

Regional News of Friday, 12 August 2022

A former District Chief Executive for the Techiman North District in the Bono East Region, Hon Peter Mensah has showered praises on the Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd).



According to him, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) is a great asset and a strong pillar to the nation’s revenue generation to the developmental agenda of Ghana thanks to the many visionary initiatives he has embarked on during his tenure.





Hon Peter Mensah has, therefore, expressed his respect and admiration for the Commissioner of Customs describing him as a generational thinker who has brought more innovations to Ghana’s revenue collections.



Hon Peter Mensah stressed that, under his leadership as Commissioner of Customs, the revenue targets for the fiscal years were surpassed.



Customs have collected revenues under his watch amidst the dreaded Covid-19 as well Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Col. Damoah, as the Commissioner of Customs, took it upon himself to educate and remind stakeholders, (importers, agents, exporters and etc) via radio about their duties and customs’ responsibilities towards them.



The former DCE noted that, as the Commissioner of Customs, Col Damoah’s exemplary leadership has resulted in the agency rediscovering its confidence and belief in government. Not only has Col Damoah performed beyond expectations, but his remarkable leadership and goodwill can also be felt at the party grassroots level. He indeed has the party at heart.



Col. Damoah as the Commissioner for customs was able to use his managerial skills to win the hearts and support of the officers. Again, his interpersonal relationship with customs officials and NPP grassroots supporters is second to none.



“He has got a track record as a private individual and has Ghana at heart in the discharge of his duties, therefore, those attaching him must do in very circumspection so that it will demotivate one of the great tax commissioners".



Labianca Company criticisms



The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has cast doubt on the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s claims of corruption against some of its officials in the case of Labianca Company.



The Special Prosecutor recovered an amount of ¢1.074 million from the company owned by a member of the Council of State, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.





The OSP contended that Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to get a favourable decision from the Customs Division of GRA.



A Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Joseph Adu Kyei was also cited by the OSP for issuing what it described as an unlawful customs advance ruling.



This, according to the report, reduced the benchmark values of the goods imported by Labianca Limited translating to reduced tax obligations of the company to the state.



Speaking at the Customs Division Management Retreat at Kumasi, the Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) insists the report of the Special Prosecutor was released with malicious intent.



Col Damoah believes it was meant to discredit the Customs officers adding that the OSP “is trying to indict the deputy and myself.”