Col Damoah wasn’t sacked over ‘small boy’ comment – Anti Corruption campaigner

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Anti-corruption campaigner, Edem Semanu, has expressed doubts over claims that the immediate past Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah was relieved of his duties for describing the Special Prosecutor as a ‘small boy’.



According to him, the retired colonel has done great work as the customs boss which no one can take away from him.



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, (retired) accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor of an attempt to discredit him.



Addressing senior Customs officers at a retreat in Kumasi Wednesday, Colonel Damoah said the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had attempted to indict himself and the Deputy Commissioner of Operations of the GRA in an investigative report released this week.



He said the report about the Labianca Company Limited was a calculated attempt to dent his reputation and will fail.



He went on to describe the Special Prosecutor as a small boy who is older than.



Not long after this comment which saw social commentators taking on the customs boss, he has been directed by the President to hand over his duties to an acting Deputy Commissioner at the Authority, Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah.



I wouldn’t call Colonel (Rtd) Domoah’s exit from the customs a sacking. I think the President’s attention was drawn to the fact that his tenure had ended and, they realised they had not renewed it. So, I am sure it is not a sacking because he has done credible work in his capacity.”



He indicated that the former customs boss who had been in office from October 2021 to August 2022 when his tenure had ended, has signed documents and questioned their validity.



“This is not a sack but this move gives us to ask independently what is going on at the customs division of the GRA,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.