Col. Damoah cooperating with OSP after berating ‘small boy’ Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), has said he is currently working with the office of the special prosecutor in connection with the Labianca issue.



According to him, he is gathering all documents in relation to granting of discounts and that of auctions to meet the deadline given to him.



“I have been cooperating fully with the OSP. I responded to an OSP invitation on February 16 this year in connection with the Labianca issue. Currently, the office has asked us to produce all documents related to the granting of discounts by September 30. “Additionally, the OSP has directed that we produce documents on auctions by the same September 30. We are gathering all the documents in order to meet the deadline given,” Graphiconline.com quoted.



This comes after a report from The Office of the Special Prosecutor, that implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



Initially, while reacting to the report, the customs boss said any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work.



However, in a recent interview, he said he will work with the OSP to assist with their investigations adding that the Special Prosecutor has the right to investigate.



NYA/WA



