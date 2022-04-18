Coke and salt do not stop a runny stomach, only helps with rehydration – Cardiologist clarifies

Health News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Cardiologist, Aba Folson has stated that the idea that drinking coke and sugar as a running stomach remedy is not true even though the mixture plays an important role in the rehydration process.



Speaking on Vodafone’s Healthline Series, she explained that diarrhea is “self-limiting” thus coke and salt will not stop it.



“The coke and salt replace lost fluids and help in rehydration,” she said.



The notion that coke and sugar helps to stop diarrhea has been a popular one, but health experts have not only debunked this claim but also explained why it will not be a good choice due to the presence of caffeine.



Meanwhile verwellhealth.com outlines some natural remedies that will be helpful in treating diarrhea.



Drink Plenty of Fluids

One of the biggest problems with diarrhea is dehydration. This is what leads many people to the emergency room.



Diarrhea causes the body to lose a lot of water and electrolytes it needs to function normally. Electrolytes are minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium that are needed for various bodily processes



It's important to treat dehydration properly. Otherwise, it can become dangerous, especially in young children.



Eat a Bland Diet

It is recommended that bland, low fiber foods should be taken to ease digestive distress. This includes bananas, rice etc…



It is also advisable however to avoid eating or drink foods or beverages that cause gas, such as:

Carbonated drinks, like sodas

Beans

Legumes

Cruciferous vegetables, like cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower



Use Probiotics



Taking probiotics in food or as supplements might help shorten a diarrhea. Probiotics are live bacteria and yeast that are beneficial to your digestive system. Diarrhea can cause you to lose a lot of the healthy bacteria in your stomach and intestines.



