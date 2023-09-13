Cocoa sector is near collpase, farmers do not have any welfare – Association

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana National Association of Cocoa Farmers has demanded better welfare for farmers.



The association says several cocoa farmers live in abject poverty.



The Public Relations Officer for the Association, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, said their welfare has not been prioritised by the government.



She lamented that the producer price of cocoa was inadequate and had worsened their economic welfare.



In an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she indicated that farmers played relatively little role in the determination and setting of local producer prices.



She slammed the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), stating that the government, together with COCOBOD, is gradually destroying the cocoa sector.



She explained that the majority of the cocoa farmers are complaining about their economic welfare.



Nana Yaa Asantewaa believes the increase in the cocoa price announced by the president could have been better.



According to her, the price should have hit Ghc1,800, so it will be the same or similar to that of Ivory Coast.



She revealed that cocoa farmers prefer to sell their cocoa in Ivory Coast because the price is far better than what is given to them here in Ghana.



“The cocoa prices have seen a significant increase in various countries, but here in Ghana, COCOBOD keeps telling us stories of debt. They are always complaining about the smuggling of cocoa to neighbouring countries.



If you are working in a company and you are paid Ghc2,000 and someone promises to pay you Ghc5,000, will you continue to stay in that company where you are paid less? We want better welfare and conditions, and so if the price in Ivory Coast is Ghc1,800 and Ghana is Ghc1,300, then as farmers, we will go ahead and sell it to those offering Ghc1,800.”



She added that it was important for COCOBOD and its related agencies to ensure an equitable distribution of resources and services for all cocoa farmers.