Cocoa farmers, others to boycott 2021 National Farmers Day Celebration

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

The President of the National Cocoa Farmers Association NACOFA, Mr Anane Boateng has revealed that Cocoa farmers in the country will boycott the 2021 National Farmers Day celebration.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM's 'Ay3 HU' social talk show hosted by Nana Ampofo, Mr Anane said:



"Government doesn't treat us well at all. This government does not involve us when making decisions... We shall boycott this year's farmers day celebration".



According to him, cocoa farmers do not benefit from the Cocoa clinic but the staff of COCOBOB and their family members are the ones benefiting from it.



Sounding extremely disdained, Mr Anane emphasised that the government's behaviour towards Cocoa Farmers in this country is not encouraging therefore he is calling on all cocoa farmers to boycott this year's celebration.



He confirmed to the host of the 'Ay3 HU' show; Nana Ampofo that," it's not going to be only cocoa farmers to boycott this year's celebration but tomatoes, plantain, and other crop farmers".



National Farmers Day in Ghana is celebrated on the first Friday of December each year to recognise the contributions of farmers and fishers in the country. This Year’s edition comes off on Friday, December 3, 2021.