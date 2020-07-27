Regional News of Monday, 27 July 2020

The Herald

Cocaine boys kill final year student, family demands justice

Gladys Awuni, a final year student of the Nyihahin Catholic SHS crushed by two motor riders

Gladys Awuni, a 16-year-old final year student of the Nyihahin Catholic Senior High School (SHS) in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti region, met her gruesome and untimely death when she was crushed by two motor riders.



On February 20, this year, the suspects-Wahab Awudu 35 and Kwaku Owusu 33, who were riding an unregistered motorbike, crushed the victim who was on her way to school after visiting her sick mother, to death. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nyinahin Government Hospital.



Police statement sighted by this newspaper stated "the suspects were traveling from Agogoso towards Akota village. On reaching a section of the road at the outskirt of Otaakrom knocked the victim Gladys Awuni, aged 15, a day student of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School".



A death report available to this outlet signed by one Doctor, Mark Forson, declared that the victim died of a "severe head injury due to knock down".



Gladys Awuni, was registered to partake in this year's West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WAEC) as the first batch of the nation's much talked about free senior High School students.



The suspects, this outlet is told, are users of hard drugs, including cocaine. They [the suspects]have been accused of abandoning the victim to her fate after knocking her down leading to her death.



"After knocking down my sister, they rather rushed to the hospital and left my sister unattended at the accident scene". Said a brother of the deceased.



He continued "these boys are always patronizing a popular cocaine joint in the Otaakrom town. The police have been there a number of times to track down on the owner of the place. We are calling on the state to ensure that justice is served".



Outgoing Nyinahin district police commander-DSP Philip Kojo, Hammond told this paper that the docket has been sent to the Attorney General's Department awaiting Advice.



He, however, could not confirm if the suspects are hard drugs dealers. He assured that the police would go by the awaiting state legal advice.

