Coagulated Carnation, Ideal Milk pose no health risk – FDA

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Coagulated Carnation, Ideal Milk pose no health risk – FDAThe Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revealed that the viral coagulated Nestlé milk products, Carnation Milk and Ideal Milk, are not contaminated.



Scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Coagulated Carnation and Ideal milk purchased from outlets.



The social media consumers, who were frustrated about the issue, called on the FDA and Nestlé to avert the situation.



Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday, 10 January 2022, the FDA noted that there is no food safety issue with the coagulated Carnation Milk and Ideal Milk.



The FDA says it has asked Nestlé to respond to the complaints and initiate a recall of affected batches, in line with best regulatory practices following receipt of the consumer complaints.



The statement also added that the FDA has undertaken comprehensive regulatory action to ensure that any safety concerns to consumers were immediately detected and dealt with.



The FDA assured the general public that the authority is working with Nestlé to ensure that the quality defect would not recur revealing that a total number of 57,938 cans of the products have been retrieved by Nestlé nationwide.



“A microbial analysis was conducted on samples taken from the manufacturing facility and complaint samples at the FDA laboratory. Results from the analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of the samples and, therefore, there is no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestlé.



“The analysis also confirmed that there was no leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner (lacquer) lining into the milk product.”



“So far, the root cause analysis indicates that the skimmed milk powder (raw material) used to produce the milk complained of, has poor heat stability.



"This results in the denaturing of the protein leading to coagulation of the milk. The denatured protein poses no health risk,” excerpts of the statement read.