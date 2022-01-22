Coach arrested for sodomizing footballers at Kasoa

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Central East Regional Police Command has arrested a Football Coach Benjamin Kojo Bannor for allegedly sodomizing teenagers all in the name of training them to become stars at Kasoa Zion in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



According to Police some of the children who have suffered in the hands of the coach cannot go for nature’s call or sit.



In an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the Deputy Central East Regional Police Command ACP Oduro Amaning said the suspect is under investigation and will be sent to court on Monday, January 24, 2022.



He said he had a complaint from one of the victim’s father that his son is having an anal infection and upon investigation, the victim revealed that his Coach has sodomized him several times.



The victim’s father then reported the case to the police for his arrest.



ACP Oduro Amaning, also said one of the victims who lodged a complaint at the station has been given a medical form to seek medical attention at the hospital.



The Police have indicated that further investigation will be conducted to establish whether other young boys have been subjected to such treatment.