Coach, 26 in police custody for allegedly defiling teen players

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Central East Police Regional Command is in the middle of investigations to ascertain the actual number of children who fell prey to a football Coach alleged to have sodomised them.



The 26-year-old Coach, Benjamin Kojo Bannor is currently in police custody after being nabbed for defiling the teen players at Zion, a suburb of Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.



He was said to have promised them successful football careers.



Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), ACP Oduro Amaning, the Deputy Regional Commander, indicated that only one child, aged 13 had made a formal report so far.



He could, however, not confirm the state of the boy's health condition.



"We have to convince them with positive assurance to come to the police station", ACP Amaning said.



He said Bannor would be arraigned before the Ofankor Circuit Court on Monday, January 24, 2022.