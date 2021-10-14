Closure of Radio Gold, XYZ had nothing to do with politics – Ayeboafoh

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, has said Ghanaians must be interested in protecting state institutions carrying out their constitutionally mandated duties rather than what undermines them.



Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr Wednesday, Mr. Ayeboafoh disclosed that the NMC did not act in a vacuum in revoking the licenses of Radio Gold and others.



“If some of those radio stations had met their obligations in 2016 they would not have gone through what they went through in 2017, irrespective of the change of the political party in government. And so as people of Ghana we must be interested in how we build institutions that serve the wider interest of the people of Ghana,” he stated.



He continued “Sometimes we like introducing partisanship into things instead of looking at things from the perspective of the national interest. And the time has come for every one of us, irrespective of our political lineage, that when matters come up we are going to take them up objectively on the basis of national interest rather than from the perspective of partisanship. Because whether there are elections or no election Ghana must move on.”



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has restored the radio broadcasting authorizations to Radio Gold, XYZ and 131 others.



The license of NDC affiliated Radio Gold and Radio XYZ were revoked over their refusal to pay operating license fees and expiration of their licenses.



The approval is subject to the applicants attending a sensitization workshop on the terms and conditions of FM radio broadcasting authorizations.



It said provisional authorizations shall be issued to the successful applicants at the end of the workshop and frequencies shall be assigned to the applicants only upon the fulfillment of the conditions of the Provisional Authorisation.



However, some political analysts and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) think the closure of these radio stations in the country during the first term of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had political undercurrent.



This, Mr. Ayeboafoh noted, the action by the NCA has nothing to do with politics adding that playing politics with the future of Ghanaians cannot be the best alternative.