Closing down underperforming SHSs, TVET institutions: How about this non-performing govt? – Omane Boamah quizzes

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A former Minister for Communications, Dr Omane Boamah, has questioned the decision by government to close down underperforming Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions in the country.



The former Communications Minister is wondering why government would want to close down underperforming SHSs and TVET institutions when it has not been able to address its own non-performance as a government yet.



The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, while speaking in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and Principals of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions at a meeting cautioned the CHASS and Principals of underperforming TVET institutions, to improve the standards of the schools or risk having them shut down.



According to the Minister, closing down the schools will save government from incurring huge losses.



He explained that the students who will be affected by the closure of such schools will be reallocated to schools nearby to enable them continue their education.



The CHASS attended their meeting with the Minister, on Saturday, 11 March 2022, while the Heads of the TVET institutions held theirs on Sunday, 12 March 2023.



But the former Communications Minister reacting to the Education Minister’s comment on Tuesday, 14 March tweeted: “Education Minister thinking of closing down non-performing schools?”



“How about this non-performing government?”



