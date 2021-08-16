Closing borders in Volta Region was to intimidate residents – Agbodza

Politics of Monday, 16 August 2021

Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region Kwame Governs Agbodza has claimed that the reasons the government closed down the borders in the Volta and Western Regions have nothing to do with the fight against COVID-19 but to intimidate residents in those border communities.



Mr Agbodza stated that he has no shred of doubt that the reason the government closed the border in particular areas like the Volta and Western Regions has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Agbodza made this remark in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, Monday, August 16.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the closure of the country's borders due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.



But Mr Agbodza said, "I think if you have ever lived in a border town, you will realize that the economies of those towns rely heavily on crossing the border to do genuine business. And I have never doubted the fact that the reason NPP closed particularly, the borders of the Western Region and Volta Region, has nothing to do with Covid.



In fact, as at the time President Akufo-Addo ordered the military into the Volta Region during the registration and all those things, you could count the number of people who had Covid with the fingers; there were more Covid patients in Ghana in dozens".



"So it had nothing to do with Covid, it was simply a calculated attempt to actually intimidate, beat up people in Volta Region, stop people they perceive to be Ghanaians who are in Togo, who are coming to vote and they are shy of pulling them out because people will ask 'is the Covid over?'" He charged on the New Day show.