Closer Africa-Europe collaboration needed to deliver food and nutrition security roadmap

The Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA), a non-profit organization has called on African and European countries to prioritize investment in science, technology, and innovation for agriculture on the continent.



FARA, which is Africa’s apex organization for coordinating and advocating for agricultural research and innovation is urging the agricultural research for development sector on the continent to unite and implement a roadmap for food and nutrition security.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the call was made during FARA’s eighth General Assembly.



It said the Long-term EU-AU Research and Innovation Partnership for Food and Nutrition Security and Sustainable Agriculture (LEAP4FNSSA), which is running from 2018 to 2022, support intercontinental collaboration over agricultural research and innovation.



The statement said as part of the meeting Scientists including Dr Philippe Petithuguenin from the French Research Centre, CIRAD, Dr. Shadrack Moephuli, the President of South Africa’s Agricultural Research Council and Dr George Essegbey from the Science and Technology Policy Research Institute (CSIR-STEPRI) in Ghana made presentations.



It said the partnership would establish, by 2022, an International Research Consortium (IRC) to facilitate cooperation in agricultural research and innovation of mutual benefit to Africa and Europe.



“The general objective of LEAP4FNSSA is to establish a sustainable platform for the efficient and coherent implementation of the AU-EU Research and Innovation Partnership,” said Dr Yemi Akinbamijo, Executive Director of FARA.



“Agriculture is biology, and our agriculture is as good as our science. FARA drives the AU’s mandate to strengthen the application of science and technology to accelerate agricultural transformation in Africa and ensure equitable access to resources like the International Research Consortium. Meanwhile, it is vital that African partners play their part to help drive the agenda for improved food and nutrition security across the continent.”



“FARA holds an important mandate on the continent, which the LEAP4FNSSA can leverage for the establishment and operation of the International Research Consortium by Africa and Europe,” said Dr. Bouchaib Boulanouar, Partnerships Coordinator in Agriculture and Agro-industry at the African Development Bank and FARA Board Member.



“The roles of FARA and sub-regional organisations in building the IRC partnership platform are crucial. Among others, they involve inviting partners and disseminating information among stakeholders. FARA will ensure the IRC composition is equitable to advocate for mutual interests of Africans and Europeans.”



Several international development partners such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), the European Commission and the African Union Commission reiterated their support around the interventions that FARA is leading on the continent.





