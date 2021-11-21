Climate Change Fight: Lands Ministry inaugurates 11-member LEAF coalition task force

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has inaugurated a task force to put an action plan in place to access part of the US$ 1 billion being mobilized by the LEAF Coalition.



During the recently held Climate Change forum in Glasgow, signed Ghana signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enter into negotiations for an agreement to provide financing to fight climate change through forest protection and reforestation.



The move was a major frat which qualifies Ghana to access part of the US$ 1 billion being mobilized by the LEAF Coalition to support tropical and subtropical jurisdictions in making substantial reductions in their emissions from deforestation.



Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in Charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio who is chairman for the taskforce



The newly inaugurated task force is chaired by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in Charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio assured that "we’ll hit the ground running and produce a very robust proposal that will enable the government and the Ministry to be able to access the funding.”



Other members of the committee are Mr. Tutu Agyare, Dr. Eugene Owusu, Mr. Musa Abu-Juam, Mr. John Allotey, Mr. Tabi Agyarko, Mr. Joseph Osiakwan, Mr. Hugh Brown, Mrs. Roselyn Fosua-Agyei, Mr. Miceheal Akowah, and Mr. Foster Gyamfi.



The Lowering Emissions Accelerating Forest Finance (LEAF) Coalition is a voluntary global coalition bringing together companies and governments to provide finance for tropical and subtropical forest conservation commensurate with the scale of the climate change challenge.



As part of efforts to protect tropical and subtropical forests, a group of governments and leading companies, at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate in April 2021, launched the Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest Finance (LEAF) Coalition, as an ambitious new public-private initiative to accelerate climate action by providing results-based finance to countries committed to protecting their tropical forests.



LEAF Coalition aims to mobilize at least USD1,000,000,000 to support tropical and subtropical jurisdictions in making substantial reductions in their emissions from deforestation.