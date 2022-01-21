Click Huus releases 'As A Boy'

Music of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: Theophilus Barrow, Contributor

Kumerican rapper Click Huus has released his debut project.



Known in real life as Evans Oppong, Huus hopes to make waves with this record.



He is undoubtedly one of the few musicians who is not only interested in rap but creative content as well.



The celebrated rapper titles his new hit "As A Boy" to kick off the year 2022.



"As A Boy" is touches on the need for one to stay true to themselves instead of living fake lives. It also encourages all to be patient and work towards achieving targeted goals.



