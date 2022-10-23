'Clever' Asiedu Nketiah eyeing NDC flagbearership position – Adom-Otchere

Politics of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast Journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere, has intimated that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is eying a top leadership position in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the outgoing General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress is strategically positioning himself in a “pole position” to run as flagbearer and leader for the NDC in the 2028 elections.



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana programme monitored by GhanaWeb, he noted that Asiedu Nketiah has studied the dynamics and future of the NDC in the upcoming elections and is using it to his advantage.



“Johnson Asiedu Nketia being a very clever man is looking at the situation and thinking that, hm, If John Mahama wins this and he goes with Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang into 2024, win or lose, it is untenable for John Mahama to represent himself.



“If John Mahama loses 2024, they think he cannot represent himself as the leader of the party, wouldn’t it If John Mahama wins 2024 and becomes the elected president, he still cannot represent himself for the next election, whichever way you look at it, the NDC will have 2 years after 2024 by 2026, they should be electing a new leader.



“Who is this new leader going to be? Who and whom are going to influence the choice of this new leader? Johnson Asiedu Nketiah wants to put himself in pole position not just to influence that decision but to present himself as the leader of the party that is what the speculation is right now and that is why he is running for chairmanship,” he asserted.



Paul Adom-Otchere added that Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, running mate of John Dramani Mahama, doesn’t have “the political spread and gravitas” to take over the party after Mahama hence putting Asiedu-Nketiah in the position to lead the party.



"And that is why Johnson Asiedu Nketiah wants to be chairman of the party so that he can present himself for the 2028 elections in case President Mahama wins or loses, whichever way president Mahama’s fortune goes in 2024, he is out of Ghana’s politics after that election," he concluded.



DEA/ESA