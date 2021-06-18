Clerk of Ga Presbytery joins the Green Ghana Project

Regional News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Clerk of the Ga Presbytery, the Reverend Solomon Nii Mensah Adjei has advised all members of the Church to get involved in the ongoing tree planting exercise as part of their Christian witness.



As part of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana's ecological integrity campaign, with the aim of greening Ghana tree planting, the Ga Presbytery has earmarked on planting about 40,000 trees within Ga Presbytery and beyond.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tema(GNA), Rev. Adjei said, the idea of the Church was to plant one million trees, but beyond that he sees it also as part of our Christian witness or calling.



He added that, God after creating the Garden of Eden, entrusted it to man to take care of it but now the activities of man had destroyed the environment and so this exercise was a wake-up call for all of us to be part of the tree planting.



"When we treat the environment well, we will be well, sickness and diseases may go away," he said.



He noted that, the church has mounted a campaign to sensitize every member to plant a tree adding that the exercise aimed at planting more to sustain the ecological campaign in the country.



Rev Adjei said, the Presbytery has a monitoring team put in place which would first monitor, nurture and water the number of trees planted in other to ensure it survival and a committee to take records and stocks from all the districts.



The programme was graced by dignitaries from the Presbytery which included; the Rev. Ebenezer Akrong, District Minister Community one; Rev. Lawrence Kwesi Tete, Director of Ecumenical and Social Relations; Mrs Naana Osae Omaboe, District Lay Rep; and the Headmistress of the Tema Presbyterian Senior High School.