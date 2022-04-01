Clerk 'absenting' NDC MPs 'unforgivable error, deliberate mistake' - Muntaka fires

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Minority Caucus in Parliament on Thursday expressed disappointment with the Clerk to Parliament.



They accused him of omitting the names of some National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament in the Votes and Proceedings of the House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



According to the Caucus, the Clerk also erred to record a walkout by the Minority ahead of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip, Mr Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, urged the Clerk’s team to discharge their duties devoid of partisanship.



"Mr. Speaker, I can say on record that, except for Hon. James Quayson, MP for Assin North, every single member on our side was in the house. All the other members claimed to be absent were in this house,” he said.



Mr. Muntaka interpreted the actions of the Clerk as an “unforgivable error” and “a deliberate mistake” such as the omission of the walkout staged by the Minority in the official Parliament document.



Mr. Speaker, with the greatest of respect to our Clerks, people indeed react to their party affiliations, but what we expect from them are fairness and accurate reporting. This partisan behaviour, we will not tolerate. Their action was deliberate and intended for a purpose, and unfortunately, that purpose has been achieved," he said.



Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo- Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, responding to the comments by the Minority against the Clerk to Parliament, said it was unfair and called for the submission to be expunged from the records of the house.



“Mr Speaker, what I disagree with is the argument that the Clerk and the Clerk attendants are being partisan. That statement coming from a leader of this House is not acceptable.



"The Clerk cannot be heard and respond on the floor, so I think that the issue should be addressed by all. This is not a matter we should split hairs on. I think that this issue should be addressed by all.



"This is not a matter we should split hairs on. I think that this is a matter we must sit in conclave to resolve. This part of the submission that accuses the Clerk must be expunged from the records,” he said.