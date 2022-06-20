Clergyman urges fathers to be tender and gentle to family

General News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Life International Church has called on fathers to live exemplary lives worthy of emulation by the youth to leave behind a generation that could better a lot of society.



He said if fathers failed in their responsibilities to the family, the children were likely to be wayward as they would be forced to look for other means to satisfy their needs.



Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra on Sunday on the Father’s Day celebration.



He said the moral decadence and social vices that the society was bedevilled with could be linked to men who had failed to play their fatherly roles and responsibilities.



‘This is because children do not have the opportunity to imbibe good values from their fathers,” he said.



Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih who is also the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council said real men were those who took good care of their families and taught their children the values and the norms of society such as that they could not deviate from those values.



He said education was one of the best legacies responsible fathers could bequeath to children to ensure their welfare In future.



‘It is important for men to be truthful and transparent to their wives in all aspects of life to earn the trust of the family which is the ideal way to consolidate family bonds and solidarity,” he said.



Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih said it was a divine duty for fathers to be God symbols for the family by providing physical protection and support for all members.



He urged Christians to uphold religious values such as love, trustworthiness and honesty because those were in tune with God’s commandments.