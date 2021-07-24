Clergyman donates educational materials to school children

Regional News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: GNA

Prophet Dr Eric Nana Kwasi Amponsah, General Overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International, has called on parents to take interest in the education of their children to secure a brighter future for them.



He said parents were major stake holders in quality education delivery, since they were the first point of contact for a child, hence they had the duty to nurture them into responsible adulthood.



Prophet Amponsah made the call when he donated educational materials to some school children from Awutu-Senya, Gomoa East, Ablekuma Central and Weija-Gbawe municipalities on Wednesday.



He said the donation was to complement government’s efforts of providing free and quality education for Ghanaians.



The General Overseer said many of the children had peculiar problems, which was not known to their parents, which had the tendency to affect their academic work.



He appealed to parents to inculcate sound morale principles in their children so that they could grow to become national assets.



Prophet Amposah tasked the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously and desist from all forms of negative tendencies such as drug abuse, alcoholism and lateness that tended to have impact on their future careers.



He also appealed to teachers to take their teaching profession seriously and desist from all kinds of acts that may tarnish the image of their profession and also take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Ghana Education Service to upgrade their skills.