Clergy in Nkoranza want armed Police withdrawn from St. Theresa’s Hospital

Regional News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Correspondence from Bono East



The leadership of the Local Council of Churches in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region has called on the Ghana Police Service to withdraw police officers stationed at the St. Theresa’s Hospital.



According to the clergy, police officers are stationed at the hospital guarding victims who allegedly sustained gunshot wounds during the disturbances in Nkoranza on May 17, 2022.



Speaking on behalf of the Local Council of Churches in Nkoranza, Reverend Andrews Osei Takyi revealed that the presence of the police officers at the hospital is not only affecting the day-to-day operations of the hospital but intimidating and driving away patients as well.



“Our Opinion as pastors is that the Ghana Police Service should as a matter of urgency consider withdrawing the security personnel stationed at the St. Theresa’s Hospital as this scares away people coming to the facility and frightens the victims as well”.



Appeal for justice



Reverend Osei Takyi indicated that the death of Albert Donkor and Victor Owusu cannot be swept under the carpet like many others in the country and wants the police to expedite investigations into the matter as justice delayed is justice denied.



Interdiction of Regional and Municipal Commanders



Also, the leadership is demanding the interdiction of both the Bono East Regional Police Commanders and Nkoranza Municipal Police Commander to prevent them from interfering in the investigations.



Background to the Nkoranza disturbance



Some irate youth in Nkoranza took to the streets on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to demonstrate following the mysterious death of Albert Donkor in police custody.



The youth subsequently clashed with armed police officers who allegedly opened fire on them leading to the death of a final year Senior High School student, Victor Owusu and injuring seven others.