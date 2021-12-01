Clearing agent wanted for defrauding Finland-based Ghanaian

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Tema Police Command is on a manhunt for a self-styled clearing agent by name Albert Nketsia for allegedly defrauding a Finland-based Ghanaian, Sylvester Mensah.



According to the facts of the case, the victim, Sylvester Mensah, contacted Albert Nketsia to help him clear his container at the Tema Port.



Monies totaling GH¢50,000 were transferred to Albert Nketsia as the total cost of the amount needed to be able to settle all duty charges for the container to be cleared.



Unfortunately, the attitude of the supposed agent, Albert Nketsia, changed after receiving the said amount.



“For reasons best known to Albert, he started refusing to take my calls. And when he does, it is one excuse after the other as to why he has not been able to clear the container,” a worried Sylvester Mensah narrated to 3news.com.



This persisted. Therefore, left with no option, Mr. Mensah traveled to Ghana to see to the clearing of the container because, according to him, there were marked items that needed to be cleared with dispatch and handed over to the owners.



Fortunately, he met Albert and the container was finally cleared but without the Mercedes Sprinter Benz he had included.



However, Albert explained that there are teething issues that needed to be resolved before the vehicle will be able to leave the port.



Albert cited different excuses and, in the end, indicated that the vehicle would have to be auctioned before it can be cleared, a situation that got Mr. Mensah confused the more because he had already made monies available to settle the duty charges.



Unbeknownst to Mr. Mensah, the Mercedes Sprinter Benz had been relocated to an unknown location.



Several frantic efforts to relocate Albert and the car have proven unsuccessful.



The case has since been reported at the Tema Police Command.