Clearance for 108 staff delaying Yilo Krobo Hospital opening – DCE

Health News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive of the Yilo Krobo District Assembly in the Eastern Region has assigned reasons for the delay in opening the completed district hospital built by Vamed Health Projects Ghana Limited.



Mr Eric Tetteh put it down to the delay in getting clearance for the employment of some 108 supporting staff to run the hospital.



He said the doctors and nurses have been posted by the Ministry of Health to the hospital but the services of the supporting staff, such as mortuary attendants, gardeners, cleaners, and security personnel, among others, are delaying the opening.



“Before I came into office, there were plans to employ 108 supporting staff for the operations of the district hospital”, Mr Tetteh said.



“As the DCE, I have followed up with the Ministry of Finance to have the needed clearance for the opening of the district hospital,” he said.



Mr Tetteh assigned these reasons while speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5FM on Friday, 25 February 2022.



He said the district assembly has a polyclinic that serves the needs of the people of Yilo while they await the opening of the hospital.