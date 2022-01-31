Clean Your Frontage: Korle Klottey Assembly clears hawkers off the streets

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly at the weekend cleared unauthorised structures on pavements and drove hawkers off the streets in line with the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign.



The exercise made way for the free movement of people around the old Tema Station lorry terminal.



Nii Ofori-Quaye, the Public Relations Officer, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the exercise was part of the Government's initiative spearheaded by Mr. Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, to make the city clean.



“The exercise is part of our work as mandated by the Local Government Act to enforce the by-laws on sanitation in the Municipality without fear or favour,” he said.



He said the task force had to clear hawkers selling at the utility enclave, a place reserved for future services, stressing that the traders were given prior notice, but most of them had refused to heed the directives.



The utility enclave was reserved for road expansion and social amenities.



He said the Assembly had engaged the leadership of all Transport Unions, Market Queens, and other stakeholders on the exercise and called for the support of all.



The government in 2021 launched the “Operation Clean Your Frontage,” initiative for the Greater Accra Region.



The enforcement of the initiative would start from tomorrow Tuesday, February 1, 2022, involving over 15,000 National Service Personnel, traders, and business operators around Osu, Okaishie, Agbogbloshie, and Lapaz.



The policy, under the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporates to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.



The by-laws, according to the Government had been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.



It expects to deploy over 3,000 people to enforce sanitation by-laws.



The Public Relations Officer said the Municipal Health Directorate would visit the market and homes every Wednesday to enforce sanitation by-laws and called for the cooperation of the public to keep the city clean.



He advised the traders to move back to the market sheds and stalls, saying there were enough spaces for them.



Madam Cynthia Ayorkor Akpor, a trader, who was not happy they were asked to leave the pavement, said “this is what we do to feed our family and I will come back to sell.”



Mr. Musah Mohammed, a yam seller, said they should be allowed to sell on the pavements because they paid the daily tickets for sanitation.