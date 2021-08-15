Class five teacher found dead at Dakojom as her boyfriend bolts

Regional News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Reports reaching otecfmghana.com indicate that Jennifer Akuamoah, a class Five Teacher of St. Patrick’s Preparatory school has been found dead after she was reported missing on Friday 13 August.



The mother of Jennifer, Mrs. Florence Akuamoah told the Police that her daughter called her after vacating from school on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, that she is coming home.



“Jennifer called me on Monday 9 August in the morning that, she will be coming to spend the holidays with us if they go on vacation on the following day.”



Florence Akuamoah, the mother of Jennifer said she confirmed with her daughter on Tuesday afternoon, that she was getting ready to pick a car from Dakojom to Krofrom where they lived.



The family waited for Jennifer on Tuesday evening and she never came home.



The worried parents phoned the headmaster of St. Patrick’s Preparatory to check on their daughter when Jennifer’s phone wasn’t going through.



The headmaster after a thorough check found out Jennifer never left Dakojom on Tuesday afternoon.



Mr and Mrs. Akuamoah after an unsuccessful search, reported the incident to Dakojom Police station yesterday afternoon.



The police through an informant found out a body has been deposited at the Dakojom SDA junction.



The body which was retrieved this morning proved to be the body of Akuamoah Jennifer, the class 5 teacher of St. Patrick’s Preparatory school.



Police Corporal Dangue Benjamin on confirming the news to otecnews on Sunday, August 15, 2021, stated that they are still in the process of investigating the case but a lot of eyewitnesses have confirmed seeing James Adu at the crime scene before Jennifer was murdered, which makes him our first suspect, the officer said.



Jennifer was wearing a green shirt and a black skirt when she was found dead this morning, the same dressing she was seen wearing to school on Tuesday. Nurud Offeh, a Science Teacher at St. Patrick’s Preparatory and a friend of Jennifer, told Dakojom Police officers that, Jennifer was being physically abused by her boyfriend Adu James, and that was the main reason she wanted to go spend the vacation with her parents so she could decide on what to do.



Nurud further stated in his witness complaint that, Jennifer had reported the abusive boyfriend to her parents twelve times, and never did they intervene in the case. "They are all culprits in Jennifer’s murder," Nurud said.



Mr Adu Isaac, the father of James Adu, Jennifer’s boyfriend declined to comment on the case that, he hasn’t seen his son for over one week and couldn’t determine if he was guilty or not.