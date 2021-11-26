Clash of the Titans!: KETASCO, PRESEC, Prempeh lock horns in NSMQ finals

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

NSMQ finals is today



KETASCO is first Volta school in NSMQ finals



PRESEC-Legon aiming for seventh win



It is going to be a showdown like never before for some particularly unique reasons when the representatives of the Prempeh College, Keta Senior High School, and the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, take their seats for the finals of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



KETASCO, the first-timers in this collection of finalists are also somehow the favourites, if not the team that the majority of followers of the competition will be looking out to watch and for the right reasons.



They are the first school from the Volta region to have made it this far in the competition’s history, and their rise to this fame has been on the back of many impressive showings.



Prempeh College, the four-times winners of the NSMQ, are looking for their first ultimate glory for a lot of other reasons.



Winning this, for one, would get them a little closer to the seeming masters of the competition, PRESEC, in terms of clout, and give them another bragging right as a competitor with a reckoning force.



But even better, with the finals of the 2021 NSMQ being held in Kumasi, Prempeh College – the all-boys school situated within the same city, would want to keep the trophy home.



And then there is PRESEC, the reigning champions of the NSMQ, with an impressive six total wins in the competition’s history.



Having achieved their 2020 campaign target of “Let’s talk about six,” the Legon Presbyterian Boys are now focused on living their new dream of “70 and "seven" a living God.”



Without a doubt, this Keta-Accra-Kumasi showdown in Kumasi will truly define who the true titan will be in this much anticipated clash.



But before that, below are the scores garnered by each of the schools in their respective competitions at both the Quarter Finals and Semi-Finals stages:



KETASCO:







Semi Finals

KETASCO - 53

Wesley Girls’ High School - 35

Tamale SHS – 31



Semi Finals

KETASCO - 68

St Louis SHS - 51

Ghana National College - 45





PRESEC:







Semi Finals

PRESEC - 50

St Peter’s SHS - 34

Chemu SHS – 21



Quarter Finals

PRESEC - 70

Swedru SHS - 49

Techiman SHS - 34



Prempeh College:



Semi Finals

Prempeh College – 67

Opoku Ware School – 59

KNUST SHS - 38



Quarter Finals







Prempeh College – 67

Sogakope SHS - 30

Anglican SHS – 24



