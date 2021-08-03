Clarify Dr Nsiah Asare and Health Minister’s roles - Group petitions Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

A pro-NPP group named Federation of NPP Youth has called to question the role of Dr. Nsiah Asare at the Presidency.



The group alleged that they have suspicion that the former Director-General is engaged in a duplication of duty with the Health Minister.



A press statement signed by Ishmael Awuku, Spokesperson for the group, asserted ''they believe the role assigned to the former Director-General gives room for sabotage of the substantive Health Minister's work''.



The group is therefore calling on the President to prune the office of the Special Advisor on health issues from the Presidency.



The group also claimed they have ''information that some vital documentation regarding the Health Ministry and government business are coming out from the office of the President's health Advisor and passed on to media houses for publication; all in his attempts to undermine the work of the Health Minister, a position he has been yearning for''.



They further alleged that some details of the Sputnik V vaccine and the subsequent inquisition of the Minister were purportedly instigated by the office of the Special Advisor and his allies.



The statement said some of the issues raised during the public inquiry of the Health Minister and his role in the botched transaction with Sheikh Maktoum group, suppliers of the Sputnik V vaccines were leaked to the press and the Parliamentary Committee by that office.



The group has cautioned the Special Advisor to desist from sabotaging the Health Minister with the aim of replacing the Minister as he plots for the Health Minister’s removal by the President.



“How on earth can someone who after being removed from office as the Director-General for Ghana Health Services and later hopping from one radio station to the other claiming to be assured by the President to be appointed as Health Minister which later turned out to be false be trusted of his loyalty at the Presidency? How can the loyalty and integrity of a disgruntled advisor who was later fighting to be appointed as Deputy Health Minister and even nursing the idea of an appointment as Board Chairman of Ghana Health Service be trusted?”, the group queried.



The group expressed its support for the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, for superintending over a smooth health system including making the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) robust.



They noted that many health infrastructure projects have been seen communities under the leadership of the Health Minister, hence he should be maintained.



Mr. Awuku noted that many in their communities who had completed nursing training colleges have had opportunity to get formal employment into the Health Ministry, adding that this is due to the effort of Hon. Agyeman Manu who has seen to the clearing of all backlog of trainees.



