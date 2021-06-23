Clampdown by MTTD sees 173 motorbikes impounded, over GH¢23,000 raked in

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Western Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Isaac Sorkpah, has said that so far 173 motorbikes have been impounded in the past two months while 58 lives have perished through motorbike accidents.



Speaking on the Omanbapa morning show on Wednesday, June 23, the Western Regional MTTD Commander noted that the police are ensuring that sanity prevails in the use of motorbikes on the roads.



He stressed that about two months ago, the Western Regional MTTD launched a special operation to clamp down on the use of unregistered motorbikes.



The police realised that some of those apprehended do not have riders' license while others do not wear crash helmets.



"Some of them use the motorbikes for robbery," he said.



Chief Supt Sorkpah noted how 173 motorbikes were impounded.



Out of this number, he further noted, owners of 99 had been sent to court with 66 of them fined a total of GH¢23,760.



The MTTD capo further gave statistics of motor accidents and deaths in the Region from January to May of this year.



According to him, 58 lives have been lost through motorbike accidents.



“It is unfortunate that a little over a quarter in the year, such number of people had lost their lives through motorbike accidents. Some of these gruesome accidents could have been avoided,” he said.