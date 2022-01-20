Claims that air purifying device can prevent Coronavirus not verified - FDA

Health News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

SHYCOCAN device can prevent spread of Coronavirus, report



FDA approves SHYCOCAN device



GSA, FDA approve new virus-attenuate device



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has clarified suggestions that SHYCOCAN, a virus-attenuate device being introduced to the Ghanaian market can cure coronavirus and other diseases including Influenza, and Swine Flu strains of viruses.



According to an earlier report on GhanaWeb sourced to the Thiran Africa Limited, the SHYCOCAN™ (The Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon) is a unique device that reduces the effect of the corona family viruses.



The device which has undergone various efficacy tests in several international virology labs is designed for indoor purposes.



Various tests show that the virus’s transmission mechanism is destroyed by the Shycocan and the Shycocan is hence referred to as the Virus Attenuation Device.



The report also claimed that the Shycocan can be switched on 24x7 in any enclosed public space to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.



The device, which has been approved by the European CE, and is manufactured and marketed under the U.S. FDA’s Enforcement Discretion Policy during the public health emergency, is now also approved by the GSA and the FDA.



But speaking with the Head of Communications at the FDA, Rhoda Appiah, she explained to GhanaWeb that while the device has been approved by the authority, advertisements and other claims being attributed to it have not been approved.



“The device has been registered but the advertisement and the claims being made about COVID-19 have not been approved,” she said.



She however explained that since the device is an air purifier, it has the ability to reduce the effect of any virus in enclosed places.



“As an air purifier for which it was approved, it can reduce viruses in an enclosed area it operates it but it is left to the manufacturer to defend its claim,” she said.



Asked whether the products are available on the market for purchase, she explained that the FDA’s work stops at approving and verifying products and so it is unable to tell if indeed the device is yet available on the Ghanaian market for purchase.



That said, she added that the FDA is awaiting the manufacturer to go through the processes required for advertising the device, and on proving its claims with regards to the novel Coronavirus.