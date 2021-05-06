Claims of culture of silence not true – Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information has rebuffed submissions by some people that a certain culture of silence is becoming rife in the country.



Oppong-Nkrumah said during an encounter with media practitioners in the North East Region that the perception that culture of silence is creeping into the country is untrue.



The Ofoase Ayirebi MP said that the number of vibrant media stations in the country with their diverse take on issues defeat the argument.



He however observes that persons who has such notions are people who are intolerant of opposing views.



“This claim that there is something called the culture of silence in this country cannot be true. This is a country of about 500 radio stations, about 100 TV stations, millions of social media accounts and everybody is freely expressing themselves.



“What some persons cannot stand is that when they express their thoughts and other people speak that they disagree, then they claim you are silencing them. Respectfully, that is the beauty of our democracy, that I will have my say, and you can disagree with me,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.



The culture of silence issue became a big topic of discussion following a speech by Sir Sam Jonah during a Rotary International event.



Jonah said he was worried with what he observed to be a culture of silence in the country with journalists unwilling to hold public office holders to account.



“It appears to me that in recent times in our Fourth Republican dispensation, the courage to stand up for the truth and the determination to uphold the common good is lost. In our dark moments as a nation, it is concerning that the voices of the intellectuals are receding into oblivion. Sadly, it is a consequence of the deep partisan polarisation of our country such that everything is seen through the lenses of politics.”



“It appears to me that the culture of silence has returned. This time not enforced by legal and military power but through convenience, parochialism, hypocrisy, and a lack of conviction. Where are our Adu Boahens and PV Ansahs?” he said.



