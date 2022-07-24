Claims government has desecrated Mills’ grave false, mischievous – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has described as unfortunate accusations against government following the renovation of the tomb of the late President Atta Mills.



Speaking at the commissioning of the redevelopment of Asomdwoe Park on Sunday, July 24, which also marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of the late professor, the President said the seeming division in the NDC over the redevelopment of the tomb by government does not benefit him.



“Sometime after becoming President, I became aware of the sad state of Asomdwoe Park, and, in 2020, I received a request from the late President’s energetic Communications Director, Koku Anyidoho, who runs the Institute named after the President, for the assistance of Government to rehabilitate the facility. I agreed, and, subsequently, I instructed the Coastal Development Authority to undertake a thorough rehabilitation of the Park, with the close co-operation of the Institute," he said.



“It was not right that the Park had been allowed to deteriorate considerably over the years since his burial in 2012, and I am happy that it was under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, allegedly his “fiercest critic”, that Asomdwoe Park has been elevated to a status befitting the final resting place of a President of the Republic of Ghana. I did so with that objective solely in mind, and not to exploit or take advantage of any so-called divisions in the political party to which he belonged. Those alleged divisions are not of my making, and do not, in any way, inure to my benefit,” the President noted.



He described claims that the tomb of the late President has been desecrated as a result of the renovation as false and malicious.







“There have also been unfortunate accusations levelled by some against Government about the supposed desecration of the tomb of the late President in the process of rehabilitating the Park. Nothing could be further from the truth, and it is good to note that these false, malicious statements have been firmly dispelled and debunked by the Coastal Development Authority, through the agency of its CEO, Mr. Jerry Ahmed Schaib, in a public statement under his hand."



“My wife Rebecca and our children join me and the Government in reiterating our sincere condolences to his wife, Naadu, his son, his entire family, to the National Democratic Congress, and, indeed, to the people of Ghana for their great loss. The man from Ekumfi Otuam will not be forgotten”.



