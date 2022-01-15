Claim by ‘agendapreneurs’ that there is no law requiring SIM re-registration bogus – Poku Adusei

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Director of Legal Affairs at the National Communications Authority (NCA) Dr Poku Adusei has described as bogus a claim that there is no law requiring SIM card re-registration.,



He also described persons making this claim as “agendapreneurs”.



“When people speak as if they know all the laws of Ghana, I shudder! Claims that there is no law the requires SIM cards to be registered or re-registered is bogus to say the least. What law was their original SIMs registered under? Or they bought pre-registered SIMs?



” Even pre-registered SIMs are registered in someone’s name. Re-re..means there existed a law for the initial re-. Too many luminaries and agendapreneurs in this land. Concerned whoever should go and read L.I. 2006, L.I. 2111 and E.I. 63 and come again!!!” He wrote on his Facebook page.





His comments come after some concerned Ghanaians have resolved to boycott Mobile Phone Networks due to issues with the SIM card registration exercise.



According to them, there is no law in Ghana that requires Ghanaian mobile network subscribers to “Re-register” their SIM cards.



“We, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, having consulted Ghanaians across the country, have set aside Tuesday 8th February 2022 as a “No Calls Day.” On that day, we call on all Ghanaians not to make or receive phone calls as a way of registering our disquiet about the circus surrounding the SIM card re-registration exercise.



“The No Calls Day boycott on 8th February, would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards. “





Below is their full statement…



PRESS RELEASE



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Accra, 13th January 2022.



GHANAIANS TO BOYCOTT MOBILE PHONE NETWORKS



We, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, having consulted Ghanaians across the country, have set aside Tuesday 8th February 2022 as a “No Calls Day.” On that day, we call on all Ghanaians not to make or receive phone calls as a way of registering our disquiet about the circus surrounding the SIM card re-registration excercise.



The No Calls Day boycott on 8th February, would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards.



There is no law in Ghana that requires Ghanaian mobile network subscribers to “Re-register” their SIM cards.



Any attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights.



Our demands are as follows:



(I) The National Communication Authority (NCA) should immediately withdraw its directive for mobile network customers to re-register their SIM cards by 31st March 2022.



(II) When the appropriate legal framework is in place, a re-registration exercise can be done without having subscribers spend productive hours and several days in long queues in the midst of a ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.



(II) There’s understandably a need to eliminate crime. But the fight against criminals must be within the law. We therefore demand that the NCA and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) must come up with a better and innovative way of re-registering the SIM cards by first amending existing law; and secondly to do so without the current inhumane re-registration process we are witnessing.



If the NCA and the MNOs fail to heed these demands, we shall, starting Tuesday, 8th February 2022 begin the first of a series of planned boycotts until the rights of customers to be treated with dignity are respected.



Signed:



Mr. Ras Mubarak

Prof. Raymond Atuguba

Mr. Kofi Bentsil

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe

Mr. Kofi Kakraba Pratt

Dr. Kwesi Owusu

Mr. James Afedo

Mr. Selorm Branttie

Mr. Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi

Mr. Samson Lardy Anyenini

Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni

Akyaaba Addai – Sebo

Mr Kwame Mfodwo

Mr Michael Ofori – Akuffo