Civil servant arrested for impersonating Mireku Duker to extort monies from illegal miners

A staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Gabriel Sarpong has been arrested following a complaint by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker.



Sources indicate George Sarpong is in the grips of the police for allegedly extorting in excess of GHC200,000 from illegal miners and engaging in other mining related activities.



Sarpong, allegedly undertook these illegal activities posing as George Mireku Duker.



George Sarpong was arrested on Tuesday, September 13 after an accomplice made disclosures regarding his legal activities to the Deputy Minister.



The Deputy Minister has asked the security apparatus to handle the matter diligently to ensure that, the law deals with Mr. Sarpong accordingly.



George Mireku Duker who confirmed the development to GhanaWeb warned that he is against all kinds of illegal mining and has not authorized anyone to deal with illegal miners on his behalf.



Gabriel Sarpong is currently in the custody of the Ministries Police Station, Accra.



