Civil engineer fined GH¢600 for careless driving

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Circuit Court at Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region, has imposed a GH¢600.00 fine on a civil engineer for careless and inconsiderate driving.



Maxwell Agodey, 43, in default would serve three months imprisonment, and in addition, the court ordered the convict to pay GH¢400.00 to the complainant, for causing injuries and psychological trauma on the complainant.



The court presided over by Mr Richard Anku Delali sentenced Agodey on his plea of guilty to three counts of careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm, and failing to produce a driver’s license.



Chief Inspector Samuel Apreweh, prosecuting, said the convict is a resident of Ashaiman Switzerland.



He said Maxwell was driving a Kin Optima Saloon car, from Peace Land, towards Ashaiman Switzerland.



Chief Insp Apreweh said on reaching a section of the road at Ashaiman New York and Ashiaman Switzerland, the vehicle veered off the road and hit a four-year-old girl.



The court heard that the victim, who suffered injuries, was rushed to Josa Clinic at Ashaiman New York for treatment.



Chief Insp Apreweh said the convict could not produce his professional driving license to the police during investigations.