Civil Contractors Association in Volta Region cry out over delayed payment

Source: Israel Abotsivia, Contributor

The Volta Region caucus of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana, is up in arms to protect its members and ensure their general welfare.



According to the regional executives of the Association, their members have gone through hardships and difficulties which have plunged most of them into a state of indebtedness and poverty due to delayed payment for works done on completed and ongoing contracts.



According to Emmanuel Afetorgbor, regional chairman of the association in an interaction with journalists pointed new executives of the association are poised for action hence their readiness to hit the ground running to demand the best interest of the association and the members at large.



"Most of our members are fed up with fighting for what is in the best interest of mother Ghana. This is because they chose to tackle these issues as individuals rather than as an association and since individual voices are hardly heard, not much could be achieved", he stressed.



He adds that it is rather heartbreaking to see members lose their lives and properties due to delayed payment for contracts successfully executed and certified.



Mr Afetorgbor explained that some of the contractors are not registered members of the umbrella body and this limits the efforts of the association, hence the effect on these individuals and the association as a whole.



In view of this, the association deems it fit to organise a workshop for all contractors within the Volta and Oti regions starting with the Southern Sector of the region, which includes areas such as Ketu North and South, North and South Tongu, Keta and Akatsi Districts.



Welfare Secretary of the Association, Kafui Kodjo Azasu on his part said it will unite all members and have more insight into their predicaments and to chart a better way forward.



He noted that it is time, the welfare of the contractors becomes paramount, because most people are unaware of the plight of contractors in the country.