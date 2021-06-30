Cimag urges government to develop polices that lead to fair treatment of seafarers at sea

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: Solomon Anderson, contributor

The Executive Director of the Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana and Maritime Policy Expert, Albert Fiatui has called on governments across the world to develop policies that lead to fair treatment of seafarers at sea.



Considering the key role seafarers play in global trade, he said governments must do everything possible to ensure that seafarers are comfortable.



In a statement dated 25th June, 2021 and released to the media to commemorate the ‘Day of the Seafarer’, he noted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, seafarers have faced difficult working conditions including uncertainties about port access, re-supply, crew changeovers and repatriation.



He called for the enforcement of international laws that seek fair conditions of service for seafarers.



He asked private shipping companies and owners to provide their employees proper facilities and comfort while they are at sea serving the world.

The statement urged all stakeholders to discuss issues that will still be relevant to seafarers after the pandemic, such as fair treatment of seafarers, fair working conditions, fair training and fair safety among others.



“Hundreds of thousands of seafarers are still working at sea beyond their contracted time and equal numbers are facing financial difficulties, and desperate to relieve crew on ships and start earning wages again. Day of the Seafarer 2021 will provide a platform to advocate for higher standards of working conditions,” he said.



The Day of the Seafarer is an annual and international event coordinated by the International Maritime Organization.