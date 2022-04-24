Churches urged to implement social intervention programmes

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Daniel Glover, Board Chairman of the ICGC Central Aid programme, has urged churches to implement social intervention programmes to enable them to have a greater impact.



He said the International Central Gospel Church’s Central Aid Programme which offers financial assistance to brilliant but needy Ghanaians for their secondary, technical and vocation education has so far supported about 6,000 (Six Thousand) Ghanaians in schools.



The Central Aid programme has also been involved in social and community development projects, relief services, and career guidance and counselling for the youth.



Mr Glover who is also a business development consultant, made the call at the Africa Social Impact Forum, a platform that gives opportunities to organizations and individuals, making a difference, to share their stories with the public.



Dr Patience Abor, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School and Founder of Exglo Foundation, an organization that provides educational support to students in deprived communities, said her childhood experiences inspired her to go back and support children in deprived areas.



“I usually go back to my community and other communities and use myself as an example that if I was able to make it, they can also make it”.



Dr Abor said her organization is looking at ways to empower people in deprived communities to make the best out of their situations.



Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues, said her organization is calling for concrete policies that support and enhance the lives of families raising children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.



Nii Commey, Head of Handwriting Communications, the organization that hosted the Africa Social Impact Forum, said that he hoped that the sharing of these stories will help change attitudes and mindsets and encourage the can-do spirit in Africans.