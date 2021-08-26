Churches must lead extremism and violence education - National Security

Regional News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: GNA

Major (Rtd) Osei Agyemang, the Bono Regional Security Coordinator, has called on religious leaders to use the pulpit to lead the campaign against extremism and violence to promote national peace and social cohesion.



“Religious bodies have huge gatherings and there is the need to encourage them to use their platforms to create awareness about the effect of violence and extremism”, he said.



Maj (Rtd) Agyemang made the call during a two-day public sensitization forum on extremism and violence prevention held at Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.



It was organized by the National Security in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and aimed at helping to inculcate civil values particularly in the youth of the area and attended students and youth groups.



A similar forum was held at Sampa in the Jaman North District of the region.



Maj (Rtd) Agyemang who took the participants through the ‘National Framework for Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana’ explained the need to empower Ghanaians to uphold and defend the peace of the nation.



He explained intelligence gathered on the current security situation in the country was a wake-up call for Ghanaians to cherish the prevailing peace of the country by cooperating with the law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace.



Ms. Doris Gbongbo, the Bono Regional Director of the NCCE advised the youth to channel their exuberances into productive activities to better their lives.