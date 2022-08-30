Churches hold prayer meeting over Krobo, ECG stand-off

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A coalition of Religious Bodies under the auspices of the municipal council of Churches in Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo in Eastern Region has been formed to mediate the impasse between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Krobo residents.



The mediation committee was formed by religious organizations in the two municipalities after noticing division among traditional and political leadership in Kroboland on the matter and lack of trust between the feuding parties – ECG and the Krobo residents.



Members of the Coalition of Religious Bodies mediation committee are Apostle Samuel Gakpetor, Agormanya Area Head of The Church of Pentecost (Chairman), Chairman of Dangme-Tongu Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana ,Rev. Abraham Okai is Secretary)m to the committee.



Other members are Rev. Dr. Stephen Ohipeni Narh, Rev. Father Moses Huadji, Rev. Stephen Narteh, Rev. Joshua Akanyork, Alhaji Innusah (Chief Imam).



The terms of reference for the mediation committee is to among other things work as neutral arbiters, ensure compromises to facilitate resolution processes taken into consideration the interest of the nation and Kroboland, and ensure peace and tranquility in the municipality.



At a prayer meeting attended by Church leaders in the two municipalities Sunday evening of August 28,2022 at Zimmermann Presbyterian Church, the chairman of the mediation committee Apostle Samuel Gakpetor briefed the church leaders on the work done so far by the committee constituted on August 7,2022 .



According to him, the committee has met all Ministers of the gospel in the two municipalities to unite the Pastorate front to support the committee. They have also had engagements with traditional rulers, political leadership including Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, influential individuals, various groups in Krobo area and visited victims of the recent military brutality.



The mediation committee is expected to meet management of ECG, military high Command, and possibly hold durbar in Nuaso and Kpongunor communities.



Rev. Abraham Okai, Secretary to the committee appealed for withdrawal of the armed military personnel to deescalate the tension in the community to facilitate mediation.



The impasse between ECG and Krobo residents has existed for many years and led to deadly clashes.



In a renewed feud, ECG cut power supply to the Yilo and Manya Krobo area on July 27,2022 after residents resisted prepaid meter installation and allegedly tampered with transformers.



However, power was restored on August 19,2022 with exclusion of Nuaso community.The military invaded the community brutalised and shot some residents over alleged provocative attacks